YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 9, 2021 at 3:17 am |

Israeli youth receive their Covid-19 vaccine injection, at a vaccination center in Yerushalyaim, Thursday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

For the first time in three days, the daily number of new coronavirus infections has fallen below 500, according to a Health Ministry report from Friday morning.

Israel registered 450 new cases on Thursday. Thirty-nine patients are listed in serious condition, and 12 intubated.

The country’s death toll stands at 6,434.