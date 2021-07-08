Two Covid Deaths Reported, First in Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Covid-19 vaccine injection being readied, at a vaccination center of the Tel Aviv municipality and Magen David Adom, in Tel Aviv. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Two people died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, the first such fatalities reported in over two weeks, according to The Times of Israel.

Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said that a 48-year-old man who was unvaccinated died. He had no significant preexisting conditions beyond high blood pressure, according to the hospital.

At the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, an 86-year-old man succumbed to the virus, though he had received two doses of the vaccine. His wife, in her 70s, is also hospitalized with the coronavirus and listed in moderate to serious condition. She was also fully vaccinated.

The fatalities brought the national covid death toll to 6,431.

The Health Ministry reported 518 new casesWednesday, with active infections rising to 3,568. All told, 844,684 cases have been confirmed in Israel since the pandemic began.

The number of patients in serious condition rose slightly to 46, out of 78 people currently hospitalized.

The positive test rate yesterday was 0.7 percent, identical to the preceding few days.

The ministry added that nearly 5.7 million people out of Israel’s population of roughly 9.3 million have received at least one shot and close to 5.2 million are fully vaccinated.