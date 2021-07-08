Report: Bennett Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian King

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 1:24 pm |

Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Israeli news media were awash on Thursday with reports of a secret meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Jordan’s King Abdullah II recently.

Bennett went to Amman last week to talk with the Jordanian monarch at the royal palace, Walla news said, quoting an unnamed former Israeli official.

If so, it would be the first such sit-down in more than five years, as bilateral relations have been strained over a number of issues, including Israeli handling of security at Har Habayis.

The unnamed source said the meeting was held in a ‘very positive’ atmosphere.

Specifically, he said that early on in the meeting, Bennett voiced his support for selling more water to Jordan. On Thursday, it was announced that Israel would double the amount.

Bennett and King Abdullah II reportedly agreed to ‘open a new page’ in relations between the two countries.

Bennett’s office declined to comment on the report.