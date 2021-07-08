Moderna Testing mRNA Flu Vaccine

NEW YORK -

Moderna announced on Wednesday it was testing a flu vaccine created with mRNA technology, as the pharmaceutical giant expands its mRNA biotechnology use to other vaccines.

The company used mRNA for its coronavirus vaccine, and its success had many looking with newfound interest in the new medical technology, the Hill reported.

Currently, the first participants are already enrolled to test the experimental flu shot. The current technology to devise flu shots, which have to be tailored yearly based on the circulating strains, often take months to prepare and are rarely more than 40-60% effective.

An mRNA vaccine could be quicker, easier to prepare, and cover more potential strains. Additionally, Moderna is experimenting with combining vaccines into one shot that could provide protection from multiple viruses.

The company is also modifying its coronavirus vaccines to better combat newly emerging variants of the virus.

“Our vision is to develop an mRNA combination vaccine so that people can get one shot each fall for high efficacy protection against the most problematic respiratory viruses,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said in a statement.

