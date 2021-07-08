Jacob Javits Center to Close Mass Vaccination Site

NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:28 am |

A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center, in New York City, April 6. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool via REUTERS)

The Jacob Javits Center and two other mass vaccination sites will close as part of the state’s downscaling in favor of localized vaccine efforts, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after the governor announced the state would rollback most coronavirus restrictions and rescind the pandemic state of emergency, after the state achieved a 70% vaccination rate.

“We have achieved great progress in beating back the virus and getting enough New Yorkers vaccinated in order to begin getting back to life as we know it, and our mass vaccination sites were key in helping us get here,” said Cuomo in a statement.

The mass vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College and SUNY Ulster will also close on July 9.

The Javits Center was at one point open 24/7 and was capable of administering 10,000 shots in a day. During the height of the pandemic in early 2020, it was converted into a mass field hospital, but ended up serving few patients.

Now, the state will focus on boosting vaccine rates in areas that have less impressive vaccine numbers by working with local governments and community organizations.

“As we continue our mission to make the vaccine accessible in every community and to focus our efforts on the areas with lower vaccination rates, we are proceeding with the downscaling of mass vaccination sites so that we can shift resources to where they are needed the most,” Cuomo continued. “We are eternally grateful to our health providers and our partners who continue to do the necessary work to get more shots into people’s arms, and if you still need to get your shot, the best way that you can show your gratitude is to walk into a site near you and roll up your sleeve.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com