Cuomo Extends Outdoor Dining Through 2022

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that would temporarily extend outdoor dining on city sidewalks and streets for another year, a pandemic workaround the governor described as a “lifeline.”

“As we build New York back better than it was before, it’s important that we learn from the past and capitalize on those efforts that helped so many of New York’s small businesses survive amid the global pandemic,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The law, which goes into effect immediately, extends the executive order Cuomo issued in June 2020 and was set to expire this summer.

Restaurants and eateries can expand their the licensed premises to use public space to serve patrons, and outdoor dining was a way for the businesses to remain open without being hampered by indoor distancing and capacity restrictions.

“By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use outdoor public spaces for seating during the pandemic, New York is ensuring that these small businesses will be able to continue to use these spaces as they work to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State,” the governor said.

