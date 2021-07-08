Over 500 Israelis Test Positive for COVID for Third Consecutive Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel confirmed over 500 new cases of the coronavirus for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

Among the 74,421 coronavirus tests carried out, 518 were found to be positive for an infection rate of 0.7%. Of the 3,568 Israelis currently infected with COVID, 46 are in serious condition and 16 are on ventilators.

Although 834,583 Israelis have recovered from the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,429 have died.

After over two weeks in which Israel saw no new deaths from the coronavirus, Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus reported that an 86-year-old patient who had been fully inoculated against the virus had died. The man had been hospitalized in serious condition last week. His wife, a woman in her 90s, remains hospitalized in moderate to serious condition with the virus.

There are currently 78 Israelis hospitalized with the virus in Israel. Of those hospitalized, 51% are unvaccinated, 45% are innoculated, and 4% were in the process of being vaccinated.

According to the government’s traffic-light program for ranking local authorities according to coronavirus infection rates, two Israeli cities are “red,” six are “orange,” and 27 are “yellow.”