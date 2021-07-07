MK Chikli: I Would Have Voted for Likud in Elections

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:53 am |

MK Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset. (Olivier Fitousi/Flash90)

Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who voted against his party in a vote on the Citizenship Law, said he would have voted for the Likud had the elections been held today, he told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday morning.

“I have not changed my position in any way – Yamina has formed a government without vision and without an anchor, in a move that is embezzling public trust,” said Chikli, adding that if he is blocked from joining existing parties, he may consider forming his own party.

In a recent vote on the citizenship law, Chikli voted with the opposition without warning his party, toppling the law.

In the interview he said that if the election had taken place today, he would probably have voted for the Likud.

However, he clarified that he was not offered a place in the Likud.

When asked how he would vote for the state budget, he replied that it should not be inferred from his remarks that he would necessarily vote against the budget. As for his vote against the Citizenship Law, MK Chikli said the decision was reciprocated following the changes made to the law during that night.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said she would work to bring the Citizenship Law to a vote again in the coming weeks. “I will try to formulate a majority for this law, it is very important for the security of the State of Israel and its character,” said Shaked.