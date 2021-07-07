Foreign Ministry DG Visits Morocco on Diplomatic Mission

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 5:29 am |

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Alon Ushpiz, the director-general of the Foreign Ministry, flew to Rabat Tuesday as part of a diplomatic mission to Morocco at the behest of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

During his visit, Ushpiz is to meet his Moroccan counterpart, Fouad Yazur, as well as senior officials of the Moroccan Foreign Affairs Ministry, as the two countries begin to develop the diplomatic ties that were re-animated as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

In a few weeks, direct flights will begin between Israel and two Moroccan cities, Casablanca and Marrakech.

“The flights operated by Israeli and Moroccan airlines will greatly promote tourist and business travel between the two countries,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

Israel and Morocco restored diplomatic relations on December 10, 2020, as part of a trilateral agreement involving the United States, which at the same time recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

On Sunday, a Moroccan Air Force plane landed for the first time in Israel at Chatzor Airbase – in the country’s center – ahead of a joint international exercise with the Israeli Air Force.

The IDF, however, declined to comment on any military cooperation with Morocco.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI recently congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his promotion to premier and vowed to promote peace in the region.