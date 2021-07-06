Poll: Almost Half of Israelis Say Netanyahu Wrong on Citizenship Vote

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 5:59 pm |

A tired-looking opposition leader, Binyamin Netanyahu during a late-night debate over the Citizenship Law, Monday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A poll taken following the defeat of the coalition’s proposal to extend the Citizenship Law, which bars Palestinians married to Israelis from receiving automatic citizenship, found that almost half the public feel that the Netanyahu-led opposition was wrong to vote against it.

The poll was conducted by Camil Fox for Channel 13 and aired on Tuesday evening

When asked if Netanyahu acted correctly, 48 percent said no; 33 percent said yes; 18 percent did not know.

On the question of whether Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is capable of leading the country, it came short of a vote of confidence. Only 39 percent answered in the affirmative, 49 percent said the coalition is too narrow to lead effectively, and 12 percent did not know.

As for Bennett’s personal performance so far, a mere 10 percent said they were very satisfied, 41 percent said they were well-satisfied, 24 percent not so satisfied, and 25 percent expressed a low degree of satisfaction. According to the results as reported, zero respondents said they did not know.

The pollsters questioned 702 people, and had a margin of error of 3.8 percent.