Newark Airport Terminal Evacuated Over Security Breach

United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Newark airport’s Terminal C was partially evacuated on Monday due to “significant alarm” over a security breach.

At 10:20 a.m., a woman allegedly rushed through a security checkpoint and toward the milling crowds before she was detained by security, the New York Post reported.

Passengers fled the terminal and onto the tarmac, some even running from the security check-in without their shoes.

“While there was no bomb threat nor shooting that occurred, the disturbance caused significant public alarm to ticketed passengers who consequently ran from the disturbance and exited the terminal through various means,” the Port Authority Police Department said in a statement.

The security breach impacted three security checkpoints in Terminal C, which is operated by United Airlines.

The woman who caused the security breach was taken to University Hospital for evaluation.

