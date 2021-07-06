Israel Firefighting Squadron Achieves Control of Cyprus Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

One of the planes that make up the Elad firefighting squad. (Wikipedia)

The Israeli firefighting squadron Elad that traveled to assist in the extinguishing efforts of the greatest fire in the history of Cyprus, has been key in achieving control of the blaze.

The fire raged in a wooded area in the Troodos Mountains that is about 34 square kilometers in size.

Elad’s chief pilot, Guy Weisbard, told Mako News that “Peaks reach an altitude of 6,000 feet. In these places the air is thinner and the winds are stronger, which affects the plane. The professionalism required is very high.”

The Israeli aid delegation team consisted of four firefighting pilots and an air assistance officer, who began the firefighting efforts a few hours after landing in Cyprus.