England to Scrap Self-Isolation for Fully-Vaccinated and Children After COVID Contact

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:44 am |

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for England’s COVID-19 lockdown-easing announcement in London, Monday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters)

Fully-vaccinated people and children will no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 after August 16 in England unless they also test positive, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“From the 16th of August … anyone who’s a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated,” Javid told parliament, adding that people who had their second shot around that date would have to wait two weeks.

“In line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.”