Over 500 New COVID Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:23 am |

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai visits at a Covid-19 vaccination center of the Tel Aviv municipality and Magen David Adom, in Tel Aviv, Sunday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported 501 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Monday. This is a 50% increase from the previous day.

In an alarming statistic, 42% of the infected had been vaccinated against the virus. The new Delta variant is now responsible for more than 90 percent of Israel’s cases.

The percentage of tests that turned out positive also rose from 0.7% on Sunday to 0.97% on Monday.

Seventy-four patients are hospitalized, 43 percent of whom were fully vaccinated. Five were added on Monday, including three who were vaccinated. Of these, 33 are in serious condition, two less than the previous day.

Amid the rise in COVID cases across the country, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with Health Minister Nitzan Horowtiz instructed the Health Ministry on Monday to promote two medical studies on the need for a third vaccine shot against the coronavirus, which they said will provide decision-makers with vital information.