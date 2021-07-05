Procedure for Students’ Entry to Israel Gains Approval

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 12:37 pm |

A traveller seen at Ben Gurion Airport, on June 23. (Flash90)

Israel’s Population Authority officials approved on Monday a procedure to allow entry to Israel for yeshiva and seminary students in the upcoming school year, according to the Chaim V’Chessed organization.

The process was first proposed by Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz of the Igud, who shepherded it through to its approval on Monday afternoon.

The Igud will be exclusively responsible for student visa applications. Approved yeshivas and seminaries will need to submit lists of their new students during the second half of Av. Students must be between the ages of 17 and 25 years old and must be either vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Recovered Covid patients will be required to present positive PCR tests to prove that they had Covid.

Qualifying students will receive entry permits to travel to Israel, and upon arrival, they will be issued A2 student visas, which will be valid until December 31, 2021. Between their arrival in Israel and December 31, students will need to obtain visas for the remainder of their stay in the country.

Students and their families are advised not to contact the Igud or Chaim V’Chessed. Rather, they should be in touch exclusively with their yeshivas and seminaries, who will guide them in this process.