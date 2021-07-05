Lapid Posts Wrong Flag in 4th of July Message

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 5:51 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a slight diplomatic mistake Sunday when he congratulated the United States on its Independence Day in a tweet that included the flag of Liberia instead of the Stars and Stripes.

The African nation’s flag resembles the Star-Spangled Banner, with 11 red and white stripes and a white star on a blue square background in the top left corner.

In the tweet, Lapid wrote: “245 years of prosperity, liberty, and freedom. Congratulations to our best friend, America. Israel does not have a closer ally than the United States and the United States does not have a better friend than Israel.”

He ended the tweet with two emojis — the flag of Israel and that of Liberia.

The post quickly became the target of mockery by social media users.

The tweet was soon taken down and replaced with another containing the same message, sans the flags.