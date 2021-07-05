Gantz Warns: War With Hamas Can Resume ‘at Any Time’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 6:35 am |

An IDF artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border, May 18. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Sunday evening that fighting between Israel and terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip could resume “at any time.”

“Gaza is a very sensitive place. We know that a strategic incident can quickly lead to a deterioration of the situation,” he said on Channel 13.

“We are, of course, ready to act. We identify dozens of targets, we have already spotted hundreds. I absolutely do not recommend Hamas test [us],” he warned.

For more than a week, incendiary balloons have been sent from Gaza towards Israel, causing fires in the south.

The IDF has retaliated by targeting rocket launchers and Hamas weapons infrastructure in Gaza.

Hamas international director Khaled Mashaal meanwhile denied there has been any breakthrough in negotiations with Israel on a prisoner exchange deal that would see fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Sharul, Hy”d, as well as captives Ethiopian Israeli Avera Mengistu and Bedouin Israeli Hisham al-Sayed, returned to Israel.

Mashaal said, “The issue has been debated for years, and there is no significant progress.”