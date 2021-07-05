Fauci: 99% of Covid Deaths in U.S. Now From Unvaccinated People

NEW YORK -

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, U.S., December 22, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS)

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Facui told the press that approximately 99.2% of deaths from the coronavirus occurring in America are people who were unvaccinated.

“It’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” he said, according to Fox News 5.

The coronavirus is a “formidable enemy,” he added, but one we do have “a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country.”

Fauci said much coronavirus resistance stems from misguided fears and the efforts of the anti-vaccine movement of sowing uncertainty. He pleaded with the public to “put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.”

The United States has the highest death rate in the world, but since the FDA approved the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the country’s robust vaccination efforts have slashed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. As of July 4, 67% of American adults have received at least one vaccine and 47% have been fully vaccinated.

However, there are still lags in certain states, especially southern ones, raising fears the highly-infectious Delta variant could spread there and cause pockets of localized outbreaks and deaths. In Arkansas, where only 34% of the population is vaccinated, cases and deaths are on the rise.

“Any suffering or death from COVID-19 is tragic. With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

