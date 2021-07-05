Constitution Committee Approves Postponement of Budget Deadline and Expansion of Norwegian Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of a Knesset plenary session at the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

​The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee voted on Monday — after a marathon of over 25 hours of debates — to approve several bills for their second and third readings: the bill for postponement of the budget deadlines and expansion of the Norwegian Law; the bill enabling four MKs to break away from their parliamentary groups; and the bill extending by two years the expansion of the maximum period for community service sentences to nine months instead of six.

The overall time frame for discussing the budget will stand at 145 days (instead of 135 days in the governmental bill), after the government accepted the demand of the Committee Chairman and added 10 days for the Knesset’s budget discussions. In addition, if the government completes the submission of the Budget Law before the 85 days at its disposal, the remaining time will be added to the period allotted to the Knesset for its budget discussions (60 days).