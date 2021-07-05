Bennett Speaks With Russia’s Putin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 6:42 am |

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday spoke for the first time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bennett thanked Putin for his congratulations on the establishment of the new government, and expressed his appreciation for the historical connection between the Russian people and the Jewish people.

The leaders discussed a number of security and political issues. Bennett thanked Putin for the role his country plays in maintaining regional stability, as well as assistance in the issue of prisoners and missing persons.

The two also discussed the place of Russian immigration in Israel and the great importance that the prime minister attaches to it as a bridge between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to meet face-to-face soon.