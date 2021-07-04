NYPD: Hate Crimes Surge in NYC

NEW YORK -

A man walks past NYPD officials stationed in Williamsburg. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters/File)

Hate crimes have soared 139% in New York City, with Asian-Americans and Jews bearing the brunt of the hate.

NYPD statics show that police have investigated 320 alleged hate crimes through June 27, up from 134 incidents in the same period in 2020, the New York Post reported.

Offenses against Jews have risen by 69%, from 67 reported last year to 113 this year.

Offenses against Asian Americans have surged more than 400%, with 105 cases reported in 2021 so far, while only 21 were reported last year. Many of the hate crimes against Asian Americans have been aggressively violent and perpetuated against defenseless older people, causing the NYPD to create a specialized unit to tackle the rising intolerance against Asian Americans.

The assaults against Asian Americans come amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China. In March in Atlanta, Georgia, a white man entered three local Asian businesses and opened fire, killing six Asian American women.

