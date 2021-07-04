NYC Marks July 4 With Fireworks

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9:26 pm |

With the New York City skyline in the background fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River in New York, in this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, file photo. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions is back.

Boats and barges on the East River prepare for July 4th Fireworks display. (Hamodia)

The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be back in full form with a display over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choreographed spectacle.

This year, crowds will be welcome to gather.

Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter fireworks shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating.

Landmarks around the state, from the World Trade Center’s centerpiece tower to Niagara Falls, will be lighted in red, white and blue to mark Independence Day.

“If the last 16 months has reaffirmed anything, it’s how precious life is and how vital liberty is to our identity as New Yorkers and Americans,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Reporting by AP