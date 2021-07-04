New NIS 5 Coin Thanks Healthcare Workers on COVID Frontline

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 8:33 am |

The commemorative NIS 5 coin. (Bank of Israel)

The government has approved a proposal by the Bank of Israel to issue a special edition of the NIS 5 coin, designed specifically as a token of appreciation to Israeli medical personnel, the Bank of Israel announced on Friday..

This symbol of gratitude is intended as a response to the contributions, sacrifices and important efforts of medical teams made during the coronavirus pandemic.

The design for the coin, which depicts a medical worker attending to a patient, was selected in a competition involving 15 graphic designers.

“This special coin expresses the gratitude of the citizens of Israel for the country’s medical teams,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

The Bank of Israel intends to issue several million special edition coins for distribution to the public through banks and the Israel Post.

“The Bank of Israel is proud to commemorate on an official currency of the State of Israel as a sign of gratitude to the people of the Israeli medical system for their uncompromising struggle for the lives and health of the citizens,” said Prof. Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel.