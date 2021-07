NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 11:07 pm |

Miami Dade Police confirmed they identified the remains of David Epstein, z”l, 58 years old, whose body was recovered from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. His wife, Bonnie, a”h, was identified on Shabbos.

Yehi zichram baruch.