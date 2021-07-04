Health Officials to Discuss Giving 3rd Vaccine to Immunocompromised

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 3:13 am |

Israelis wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center operated in Tel Aviv. (Miriam ALster/Flash90)

Health ministry officials are to meet Sunday to consider administering a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people with weakened immune systems.

According to a report by Kan News, some officials are concerned about data showing that the vaccine has been less effective in protecting immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients and cancer patients.

At the officials’ meeting, booster shots for the elderly will also be discussed, although medical history rather than age appears to be the most influential factor at the moment, the report said.

Meanwhile, construction on an expanded COVID-19 testing site at Ben Gurion Airport that will have the capacity to handle up to 2,500 PCR tests per hour began on Friday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted pictures of the massive tent complex being built at an outdoor parking lot, saying that the extension will “shorten lines and allow quick tests.”

185 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Shabbos, the Health Ministry announced Sunday morning.

The ministry also announced they conducted 38,938 tests – around 3.7% of tests returned a positive result.

35 patients are listed in serious condition, with 16 intubated. The death toll is 6,429.