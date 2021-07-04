Former Roommate: Boston Stabber ‘Very Much Anti-Semitic’

Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:18 pm |

Khaled Awad, the man currently held in jail for repeatedly stabbing a Chabad Rabbi in Boston, was “very much anti-semitic” according to his former college roommate, CBS Boston reported.

The friend and former roommate Eric Valiente, who studied with Awad in college, said “He was very much anti-Semitic. He would say like all types of Jewish jokes. I thought he was joking at first and then I started to see seriousness in his comments.”

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston was standing outside the camp he worked at on Thursday afternoon when Awad pulled up in a car. Awad pulled out a gun and tried to force Noginski into his car. Noginski fled and Awad followed, pulling out a knife and repeatedly stabbing the rabbi. Noginski fought back and shouted, causing a scene and scaring off the attacker. Police found and arrested Awad almost immediately and Noginski was rushed to the hospital.

Former friends of Awad said they distanced themselves when he “started becoming violent” and had even assaulted a Jewish roommate in the fall of 2020. He was charged with battery and the Jewish roommate got a restraining order against Awad.

“He disgusted me at that point. I wanted nothing to do with the guy. At this point, I was a little scared of him. I was scared of what he was capable of because I realize he was a very dark person,” said Eric.

Awad is being held without bail and faces charges of of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer. He may also face charges of hate crimes.

Chasdei Hashem, Noginski was in stable condition despite his injuries, and was released from the hospital in time to spend Shabbos with his family.

