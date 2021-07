Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 12:23 am |

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Mrs. Harriet Mehlman, a”h, the mother of Mordy, Josh, Moshe and Rabbi Aaron Mehlman.

The levayah is scheduled for Sunday morning, 24 Tamuz/July 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Shomrei Hadas Chapels, 3803 14th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Yehi zichrah baruch.