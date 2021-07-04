Alvin Bragg Wins Democratic Nomination for NYC DA

NEW YORK -

Alvin Bragg, candidate for District Attorney of New York. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Alvin Bragg has declared victory in a close race for Democratic nominee for New York City District Attorney after his most prominent opponent conceded on Friday as it became clear absentee ballots would not allow her to overcome her vote deficit.

On June 22, the polls closed with Bragg leading his closest competitor, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, by 7,000 ballots and roughly 4%. The DA race was the only one not utilizing the ranked voting system, and was therefore decided earlier, when it was clear Bragg had the most votes, rather than clearing a 50% threshold, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We made history,” Bragg said. “I promise that I will never stop working to bring the change that New York’s criminal justice system so desperately needs.”

As the Democrat nominee, Bragg will be the presumptive winner in November in the blue city, and the first African-American DA, and only the third person, after Cyrus Vance Jr. and Robert Morgenthau, to hold the office since 1975.

He will take over Vance’s financial crimes investigation into the Trump Organization. He previously sued the Trump administration while a deputy attorney general in New York state.

A Harlem native, Bragg was former federal prosecutor and served in the New York attorney general’s office. In an eight-person race, he campaigned carefully, positioning himself as liberal and sympathetic to justice reform, while pointedly distancing himself from progressive opponents who vowed to slash the DA’s office budget and not prosecute certain crimes.

Bragg, who has spoken of being held at gunpoint by criminals and police officers while growing up in Harlem, has vowed to focus on public safety, tackling gun violence and gang crime, and to look closely into allegations of police abuses of power and racial bias in arrest numbers.

