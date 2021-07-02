Boston Police: 24-Year-Old Man in Custody After Stabbing Rabbi

Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4:59 am |

Boston police said Thursday night that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing in Brighton, and that the victim was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Khaled Awad, of Brighton, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to a Boston police news release. He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court; it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Asked Thursday evening if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, a Boston police representative said everything was being looked at while the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

It wasn’t yet clear what happened in the stabbing, or what motivated it, but the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League, while praying for Rabbi Noginski’s recovery, spoke to the fear the Jewish community has felt about anti-Semitism and violence.