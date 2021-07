YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:12 am |

Screenshot of the terrorist fleeing the scene of the attack on Thursday.

A male suspect stabbed a female IDF soldier at a bus stop next to the Nevo Camp in the Jordan Valley on Thursday afternoon. During the attack, he tried to snatch the soldier’s weapon, but was neutralized by her officer.

The IDF caught the suspect, the weapon was recovered and the soldier received medical assistance.

The circumstances of the attack are under investigation.