Netanyahus Deny Jacuzzi Allegation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3:58 pm |

A spokesperson for the Netanyahu family denied on Thursday that they received any state funding for the installation of a Jacuzzi in their private home in Caesarea.

Police have opened an investigation into suspicions that the state spent NIS 50,000 ($15,000) on the luxury item, Channel 12 reported.

“The Netanyahus purchased the home 20 years ago, and no Jacuzzi was ever installed there. It’s a total lie,” a statement said.

It went on to ask whether the accusation was intended to “cover up for the millions of shekels of taxpayers’ money that have been invested during this time in the homes of Bennett, Gantz and Lapid.”

The Netanyahus demanded an immediate retraction, or they would sue for libel.