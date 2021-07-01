Demolition Orders Issued for Meron Site

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3:55 pm |

Workers dismantle a temporary structure built at the compound of Boyan (Hasidic dynasty) in Meron, Wednesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Forum of Families of Meron Victims have expressed concern about a demolition order issued on several structures at the site of the Lab BaOmer disaster which could alter the site before the state of commission of inquiry has an opportunity to examine it, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Further, it appeared that preparations for the work have already begun, with notices posted of the coming demolition and the arrival of heavy equipment. Bleachers in the Boyan section were seen being taken down.

One of the demolition orders concerns a 350 square meter raised balcony, and another against a pathway at the site, the Post said.

The notices were issued by the Northern District branch of the Authority for Land Enforcement, signed by director of the Northern District David Ohayon, dated June 17, and posted on June 20, the day the committee of inquiry was approved by the government.

The Finance Ministry, under whose auspices the Authority for Land Enforcement operates, confirmed the demolition orders, but said that police approval was required before they could be carried out, even though the work seems to be already under way.

A spokesman for the Forum of Families of Meron Victims said that the families were very concerned that the demolition orders were being carried out before the state committee of inquiry had a chance to visit and examine the site.

The spokesman said the families were concerned that the orders were designed to cover up evidence of negligence, and they might turn to the High Court to stop the demolitions.