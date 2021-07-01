Arson Balloons from Gaza Cause Fires in Periphery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12:32 pm |

A view of Kever Shmuel, northeast of Yerushalayim. (Mila Aviv/Flash90)

Gaza terrorists resumed sending incendiary balloons over the border into Israel on Thursday, as four fires were reported in the Gaza periphery, according to media reports.

B’chasdei shamayim, there were no injuries and no major damage caused, and the fires are being put out.

Also on Thursday, several fires broke out near Kever Shmuel, north of Yerushalayim, and arson was suspected there as well.

Mispallelim have been instructed to leave for their safety as firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.