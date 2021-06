MOSCOW (Reuters) -

A view shows boxes containing vials with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination center at a shopping mall in Omsk, Russia, Tuesday. (Reuters/Alexey Malgavko)

Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 21,042 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,823 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,514,599 since the start of the outbreak.