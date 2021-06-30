Russian Cargo Ship Lifts Off for International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) -

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

In this image taken from video, a Soyuz rocket with the Progress MS-17 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia’s space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

An un-crewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (local time).

It’s scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.

The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.