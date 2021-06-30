Lapid Inaugurates Israeli Consulate in Dubai

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:45 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Emirati Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama at the inauguration of Israel’s Dubai Consulate, Wednesday. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid officially inaugurated Israel’s consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, calling it a center of dialogue and cooperation.

“What we are opening today is not only a consulate, but also the center of our cooperation,” he said. “This place symbolizes our ability to think together, to develop together, to change the world together.”

Lapid emphasized that the peace between the UAE and Israel “is not between governments and leaders, but between people and nations.”

“We are starting to get used to making history,” Lapid said, noting that he had inaugurated the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi the day before.

UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama said that “ultimately, the warm ties between Israel and the UAE are slated to grow in many areas… We will usher in a next phase of bilateral cooperation that will be a model to many countries.”

Earlier Wednesday, Lapid visited the Israel Pavilion of the Dubai Expo2020, set to open in October.