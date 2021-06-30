Bennett Meets With Interim U.S. Ambassador

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with U.S. interim ambassador to Israel, Michael Ratney, on Wednesday. (AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday morning with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, or interim ambassador to Israel, Michael Ratney, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that Thomas Nides, a Morgan Stanley vice-chairman who served as a deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, would serve as the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Nominees do not become ambassadors until they are confirmed by the Senate.

Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator under Republican and Democratic administrations, described Nides as having close ties to Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“An ambassador who is authoritative and has great access is what matters. He is both,” Ross said.