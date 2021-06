SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:20 pm |

Members of the Coral Gables Fire Department pay their respects at a makeshift memorial to the people killed and the scores who remain missing nearly a week after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children, ages 4 and 10, and 145 others remain missing.