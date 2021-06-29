Suspect Arrested in Vandalism of Tucson Shul

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:49 pm |

Nathan Beaver, the suspect in the shul vandalism. (Tucson Police Department)

Nathan Beaver, a 30-year-old suspect, was arrested in connection to an anti-Semitic vandalism at Chabad on River, a Tucson synagogue, earlier this month.

Rabbi Rami Bigelman and Rabbi Yehudah Ceitlin at Chabad on River in Tuscon on June 8, 2021. (Rep. Alma Hernandez via twitter)

On June 7, members of Chabad on River discovered a swastika and an anti-Semitic slur spray-painted on the door of the building.

The Street Crimes Interdiction Unit of the Tucson Police Department identified Beaver as the suspect and officers arrested him Thursday afternoon, June 24, near 1st Avenue and Roger Road.

The suspect, who was booked into the Pima County Jail, is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage.

“I know this incident was deeply troubling to our entire community,” said Tucson Mayor Romero. “I appreciate the dedicated

work of our police department’s officers and detectives to identify and apprehend the suspect.”

Chief Magnus of the Tucson Police Department responded to the arrest stating, “We have continually expressed we have no tolerance for crimes based on hate or targeted towards places of worship. This arrest confirms that commitment.”