Prime Minister Bennett Visits Vaccination Site in Holon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:32 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures as he delivers a statement during his visit to a Maccabi healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) outlet which offers vaccinations against the coronavirus disease in Holon, Tuesday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

In a move to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Maccabi Healthcare Services youth vaccination center in Holon Tuesday morning with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and incoming Director General of the Health Ministry, Professor Nachman Ash.

Bennett said that in order to meet the campaign goals for the vaccination of children aged 12-15, before the vaccines expire at the end of July, 30,000 would have to be vaccinated every day.