Time Running Out on 800,000 Vaccines

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 28, 2021 at 3:38 pm |

Israeli youth receives a Covid-19 vaccine injection, at a Clalit HMO center in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Time is running out on an Israeli stock of 800,000 vaccines worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If no country can be found willing to purchase them before the expiration date in the next two weeks, the Health Ministry will have to destroy them, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a meeting with mayors and local council leaders on Monday that “it is simply a crime not to get vaccinated” before many vaccines expire on July 30, meaning people should take the first dose by July 9 to get both shots, according to Channel 12.

In a “special call” issued by his office, Bennett said: “Look, the new Delta variant of the coronavirus is running amok around the world. It is very contagious and it hurts unvaccinated people, that is to say you, young people.

“At the moment, there are enough vaccines for everyone. However, there is a catch. Their validity is due to expire soon and then we will not have enough vaccines on hand for everybody. There is a short 11-day window and we are in a race against time. The last date on which it will be possible to get vaccinated with the first dose is 9 July; three weeks later you will receive the second dose and then the vaccines we have in stock will reach their expiry date.

“Therefore, I call on parents, and I call on young people who can get vaccinated – go out now and get vaccinated, before you will be unable to.”