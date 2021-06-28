MK Yaakov Asher Pushes Meron Tragedy Compensation Bill

Yerushalayim -

Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:41 am |

MK Ya’akov Asher attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In the aftermath of the Meron tragedy and the establishment of a state inquiry, MK Yaakov Asher (Torah Judaism) proposed a bill to provide compensation to families of the deceased. The calculation of damages is based on the sum families of the Versaille Wedding Hall tragedy 20 years ago, received.

Welfare Minister Meir Cohen said today that he supports a proposal to promote the outline of this bill within his office, and not through legislation, which could take months: “We are prepared with Social Security to provide compensation, I will not go into the exact outline. I just ask you to do it quickly. The families are waiting and very patient.”

Kikar Hashabat reports that sources have divulged the issues to be addressed and are not yet closed in the current outline: compensation for foreign residents who perished in the disaster, psychological treatment for trauma victims and the verification of compensation as received by families of disaster victims.