Dole Blueberries Recalled Due to Contamination

Recalled Dole blueberries with lot number circled. (FDA)

A limited number of cases of Dole™ Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of sizes are being recalled due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

Though no illnesses have been reported to date, Dole is voluntarily recalling these products in close coordination with regulatory officials due to possible contamination.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite, can infect a person after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The recalled products have a specific UPC code, and a lot code that is located on the top label of the clamshell packaging which is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. The UPC codes are: in the 18 oz size — 0 71430 01154 6; in the pint size – 0 71430 01151 5, 6 oz – 07143001150 8; and in the 24 oz size – 071430011155 3. Lot codes are available on the FDA site. The impacted products were distributed in four US states (IL, ME, NY, and WI), and two Canadian provinces (Alberta and British Columbia). Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, and product lot codes listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole™ Fresh Blueberries with the exact UPC and lot code combinations identified above are included in the recall. Consumers who have any of the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it immediately. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.