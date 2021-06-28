CNN Staff: Ambassador Pick for Israel, Spouse of CNN News Chief, Conflict of Interest

NEW YORK -

Monday, June 28, 2021

Thomas R. Nides, nominated as US ambassador to Israel. (US State Dept)

With the nomination of Tom Nides as Ambassador to Israel by the Biden administration, CNN staffer have expressed their fury, claiming that the move is a conflict of interest, The New York Post reported.

Nides is married to Virginia Moseley, CNN’s senior vice president of newsgathering in the US.

“People are mad, they see it as a big conflict of interest, even if Virginia works in domestic news, this all still plays into domestic politics and deals closely with Biden’s administration,” the Post quoted a network source as saying. “It has conflict of interest written all over it.”

Tom Nides is currently the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, and is expected to take up hi post in Israel by himself while his wife remains at CNN headquarters in New York.

A CNN spokesperson, responding to questions about this, said “Virginia Moseley oversees domestic newsgathering and if there is ever any question about a Middle East story becoming a domestic newsgathering event she will recuse herself from covering it.”