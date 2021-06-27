Updates on Permission for Students and Relatives to Enter Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

The empty arrival hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Citizens of the United States, Canada and European countries who hold any valid A-class visa (such as Toshav Arai, Toshav Keva and students) may now enter Israel without permits, from any point of origin except one of the high risk countries, the Chaim V’Chessed organization reports.

Additionally, B1 and B4 visa holders who hold a multiple-entry visa (which displays the letters m/ר) may also enter Israel from any point of origin except one of the high risk countries without a need for a permit. (This does not include those with B2 tourist visas.)

Visa holders who have been in one of certain high risk countries in the past 14 days are not permitted to enter.

Entry permits for new students are still very difficult to obtain and students must contact their institution, who may initiate an application on their behalf.

Relatives of Israeli Citizens

First-degree relatives (parents, siblings and children) of Israeli citizens and Toshavei Keva, permanent residents of Israel, may request permission to enter Israel to visit their relatives in Israel. The relative applying for permission may also request entry for his spouse and children. All applicants, including children of all ages, must be either vaccinated or recovered.

Include the following documents with your application:

Copy of the passport/teudat zehut of the first-degree Israeli relative Copy of passports of the applicants Birth/marriage certificates, proving relationship between the applicant and the relative residing in Israel. Note: Documents no longer must be apostilled. When applying for multiple family members, proof of relationship between the primary applicant and his spouse and children. For a foreign parent visiting a minor child living in Israel: Photocopy of passport of the Israeli child The child’s birth certificate, verified with an apostille stamp Custody agreement for the minor Affidavits filled out separately for each applicant. Proof of health insurance valid in Israel with a clause clearly stating coverage for COVID-19 Valid plane ticket to Israel Documentation of recovery or vaccination certificate for all applicants, including children from the age of six. Proof of Recovery: Present a positive Covid test followed by a negative Covid test. It does not matter how long ago or how much time elapsed between the tests. Alternatively, submit a formal letter on official letterhead of hospital /medical center signed by a Dr., attesting that the traveler had Covid and is now recovered from Covid. (Serological results alone are not accepted as proof for applying for an entry permit.)

Submission: Yerushalayim residents may now submit this application by emailing Corona-Jerusalem@piba.gov.il and/ or entrypermits@piba.gov.il. Tel Avivians may email ashrot-knisa-yaffo@piba.gov.il. Residents of all other cities can email entrypermits@piba.gov.il or can go in person to their nearest Misrad Hapnim with all the required documents to obtain the permit.

The Misrad Hapnim in Beit Shemesh is still requiring a valid plane ticket and will only process your request if there are at least 3-7 business days until the flight. Officially, they only accept the first 15 people every day who need to sign up on a sheet that is posted outside their office the day before.

Children of Israeli Citizens

Children of first generation Israeli citizens are considered Israeli citizens even if they are born abroad. Their birth must be registered at the Israeli embassy or consulate abroad and they require an Israeli passport to enter Israel.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a special exception is currently in place until September 30, 2021. Israel will allow entry to children of Israeli citizens (until age 28) who have begun but not completed the process of registering as Israeli citizens. However, they must apply for an entry permit to enter Israel on their foreign passport.

Include the following documents with your application:

All documents required to register a child as an Israeli citizen. Submit a copy of the birth certificate even if it is not properly authenticated/apostilled. Similarly, being that you are applying at the consulate abroad, you should be able to apply with a birth certificate in the language of the country in which you are applying. These forms requesting entry and committing to complete the registration within 60 days of your return abroad. In the declaration form, list all documents that you are submitting with your request, including the birth certificate, parents’ ID etc.

Relatives of Student Visa Holders – Births

At this time, student visa holders are NOT viewed as residents of Israel and their first-degree relatives are not eligible to receive entry permits. However, parents of student visa holders are now able to receive permission to enter for the birth of a grandchild within 30 days of the birth (30 days prior to the due date, or 30 days after birth). Only grandparents may receive permission, great-grandparents cannot.

Include the following documents with your application:

Copies of both parents passports and visas. Birth certificate of baby, or doctor’s letter showing due date. Copy of passports of all applicants Birth certificate proving relationship between the grandparents and the student residing in Israel Affidavits filled out separately for each applicant Proof of health insurance valid in Israel with a clause clearly stating coverage for COVID-19 Valid plane ticket to Israel Documentation of recovery or vaccination certificate for all applicants, including children from the age of six. Proof of Recovery: Present a positive Covid test followed by a negative Covid test. It does not matter how long ago or how much time elapsed between the tests. Alternatively, submit a formal letter on official letterhead of hospital /medical center signed by a Dr., attesting that the traveler had Covid and is now recovered from Covid. (Serological results alone are not accepted as proof for applying for an entry permit.)

Weddings of Non-Israeli Citizens

If the chassan or kallah are not Israeli citizens, they their parents and grandparents may receive permission to enter Israel. At times, siblings are granted permission, as well.

Medical Emergencies

In cases where a first degree relative in Israel is in a life threatening condition, relatives may receive expedited permission to enter Israel.

Funeral Travel

First-degree relatives of the deceased may enter Israel for only 24 hours to attend the funeral.

Business Permits

Foreign business people who must travel to Israel for crucial business purposes may receive special permits to enter Israel. An Israeli company must invite the businessperson, and apply on his behalf.