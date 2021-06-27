NYC to Endure Heat Wave This Week

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:41 pm |

A heat advisory is in place for New York City and much of the tri-state area this week, with temperatures hitting the 90s and heavy humidity making the real feel closer to a scorching 100 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are expected to be in the 90s, which qualifies as a heat wave, and there will likely be severe thunderstorms later in the week.

“We are expecting another round of high heat and humidity to impact most of the State and continue through the middle of the week,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “I strongly urge all New Yorkers to take action to prevent heat-related illnesses or injury, especially young children, seniors and those with respiratory conditions who are vulnerable to high heat. Check on neighbors, limit outdoor activity, and stay safe.”

New York City cooling centers will be open Sunday through Tuesday.