IDF Team Heads to Miami to Assist Rescue

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:31 am |

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A 10-person team of IDF Home Front Command reservists and representatives of the Foreign Ministry left for Florida early Sunday to assist in search and rescue efforts at the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside near Miami.

“As with any national mission, the IDF and the defense establishment are ready to respond, act and assist. Every effort will be made to save lives, support the Jewish community and our friend the United States,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Motzoei Shabbos.

Many of the more than 150 people still missing in the collapse are believed to be members of the local Jewish community.

“The mission of the delegation is to assist in the life-saving efforts by mapping the challenges at the site of the destruction, assisting the Jewish community and supporting the local rescue forces,” the IDF spokesman said in a statement.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and conveyed condolences over the disaster on behalf of the Israeli public and said that Israel would assist the American authorities in any way it could.

Bennett told DeSantis that Israelis were praying for the wellbeing of the injured and said he has instructed all Israeli government agencies to render whatever assistance requested.