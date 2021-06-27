Former Chief Justice Appointed to Head State Inquiry on Meron Tragedy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5:02 am |

Rescue forces at the scene of the mass fatalities on Lag Baomer at Meron, April 30. (David Cohen/Flash90)

High Court President Esther Hayut appointed a three-member panel on Sunday to chair the Meron disaster state inquiry commission.

Retired Chief Justice Miriam Naor, was appointed to head the State Commission of Inquiry. She will be joined on the panel by Rabbi Mordechai Karelitz, a former mayor of Bnei Brak, and retired Israeli army general Shlomo Yanai.

On Lag BaOmer, earlier this year, part of the crowd of tens of thousands surged into a narrow tunnel and 45 men and boys were asphyxiated.

Ordering the inquiry last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it would help safeguard other mass-attendance events in Israel.

Hayut said that appointment of a state inquiry using this model would ensure the independence of its conclusions from political considerations and restore public faith in the state’s handling of the issue.