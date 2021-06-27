Death Toll From Florida Building Collapse Rises to 9

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11:52 am |

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021, that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Local officials have confirmed the death toll from the Surfside building collapse now stands at nine, with four bodies being recovered overnight. 156 people are still unaccounted for.

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” Miami mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CNN.

Four of the victims have been identified as husband and wife Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54, and Stacie Fang, 54. Fang’s teenage son was rescued when first responders saw the boy’s hand waving from a pile of rubble.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett vowed to keep searching until everyone was found.

“We are working 24-hours a day non-stop, nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble safely. That’s what we’re doing and we’re not going to stop doing that, not today, not tomorrow, not the next day. We’re going to keep going until everybody is out,” Burkett said.

