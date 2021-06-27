Cabinet Approves Tender for Testing Facility at Ben Gurion Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Medical technicians lined up to test passengers for COVID-19 at Ben Gurion airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Cabinet approved Sunday the plan for a tender to build a testing facility at Ben Gurion International Airport, the Health Ministry will be responsible for its publication.

In the framework of the plan, the Health Ministry will issue a tender for the establishment and operation of coronavirus testing facility that will operate in whatever period of time tests are required.

The tender will be according to the ‘safety net’ method and travelers will be responsible for payment. The Health Ministry will also allocate oversight positions regarding the manner in which the facility is to be operated. Pending completion of the tender, the number of testing stands at or adjacent to the current facility will be expanded.

The plan was submitted for Cabinet approval by the Prime Minister’s Office, which led the issue in cooperation with the Health, Finance and Transportation ministries.